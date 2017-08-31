There are some awesome racing games out there for current-gen video game consoles. Both Forza Motorsport 7 for the Xbox One, and Gran Turismo Sport for the PS4 have recently displayed jaw-dropping graphics with realistic physics to compliment the visuals. Nintendo on the other hand, hasn’t ever had a realistic racing game – unless you think throwing red shells in Mario Kart depicts reality.

The folks over at Microïds and Eden Games intend to change that with the release of Gear.Club Unlimited for the Nintendo Switch. In a statement, the developers said players “will approach the most incredible rides currently on the market, vibrate to the sound of high-power engines to live a driving experience second to none in the most beautiful cars in the world.”

After watching the trailer attached above, it looks, uh, not so great. Don’t expect this to compete with the likes of Forza or Gran Turismo. Although the graphics look all right, it looks more like a racing game built for a smartphone – not a modern video game console.

But there is a nice array of cars to race with including: the Alfa Romeo 4C, Chevy Corvette Stingray, Jaguar F-Type R, Mercedes-AMG GT S, Bugatti Veyron GrandSport, Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack, and several others. Players will also have the option to lightly customize their vehicles’ appearance, and performance as they progress through the game.

Gameplay includes access to over 400 races across three different modes: Derby, Rally, and Time Trial. Players can challenge up to seven players in “Derby” mode, four drivers on off-road tracks in “Rally” mode, and race the clock in “Time Trial” mode.

You can grab a copy of Gear.Club Unlimited for the Nintendo Switch on December 1. Although I will restrain from further judgment until I get the chance to actually play this game, it looks like Nintendo will not be getting a realistic racing game anytime soon.

Source: Nintendo