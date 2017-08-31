Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain on areas of Houston, Texas, leaving many without their homes, and an estimated 500,000 cars totaled by flood damage. At least one thoughtful enthusiast, though, made sure that his prized BMWs were safe from the high flood waters.

According to Jalopnik, Houston-area resident Cody W. Crochet was able to raise his two BMW E36s M3s, and his BMW X5 just high enough to avoid being totaled by the flood. Crochet used some garden blocks and jacks for his red M3, and a trailer for his silver M3, while the X5 was reportedly tall enough on its own with 33-inch Open Country off-road tires and a Fluid MotorUnion lift kit installed.







With only one-foot of flooding originally estimated for the area, Crochet was forced to use more than 10 garden blocks to raise his red M3 as water levels continued to exceed the estimated total. He even had to drive his X5 to the highest part of the driveway, nearly up to the front porch, to avoid water damage.

"I woke up on Sunday morning at 4:45 a.m. to a decent amount of water outside. All cars were safe at that point. By 6:00 a.m., I knew the water was rising past the 1'-0” mark,” he said in an Interview with Jalopnik. "So I went out to raise the car to the top of the jack stands.”

Crochet is a YouTuber who’s channel, Texas E36 Garage, documents the entirety of his BMW collection. Following the storm he uploaded a 30-minute video detailing what it took to lift the cars, and the amount of water that was in his garage. While the cars were saved, unfortunately, more than one foot and six inches of water seeped into his home.

