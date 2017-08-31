A new spy video provides a fresh look at Jeep’s upcoming refresh for the Cherokee. The cladding for concealment is heavy on this test mule, but it appears that the company has a design overhaul for the crossover.

The clip offers a few brief glimpses at the Cherokee’s front end, but the LED running lights are evident shining through the camouflage. As in previous spy photos, it appears that Jeep replaces the crossover’s current split headlights with a more unified look. The rendering below imagines how the new style might appear on the road.







The new headlights appear to take the place of the higher lamps on the current model. The new pieces might require design tweaks to the front fenders and hood for making the revisions look like an integrated part of the crossover’s front end.

The ample rear cladding suggests that Jeep’s designers have similarly big changes for the Cherokee’s tail. The exact tweaks are difficult to spot, but updated taillights appear to be among the new elements. There also could be revisions to the hatchback and bumper.







Powertrain changes might also be among the upgrades for the refresh. For example, the crossover could gain the nine-speed automatic gearbox from the Renegade. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the new Wrangler might join the engine lineup, and a performance-oriented Trackhawk variant is also a possibility. In addition, the CUV should have better safety and assistance systems.

The refreshed Cherokee should arrive for the 2018 model year, and the revised styling could premiere as soon as December at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The CUV would join other fresh products in the Jeep lineup like the new Compass and upcoming Wrangler.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via YouTube