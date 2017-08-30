Dutch sports car manufacturer Donkervoort is making 40 units of the sold-out D8 GTO RS, but the car right here is the even more exclusive Naked Edition with production capped at 15 units. The niche marque has already delivered 20 units of the regular version and now it has shipped the very first example of the special version to its rightful owner located somewhere in Germany.

Finished in a striking Monte Carlo Blue Carbon, the car stands out thanks to its carbon fiber body on top of which Donkervoort has applied a transparent paint developed in collaboration with BASF’s high-end brand R-M. Not only does it look cool, but it also still allows us to see the ultra-light material used for 95 percent of the bodywork. Even the headlight housing, ignition cylinder housing, and the roll-bar trim are made from carbon to keep the weight down as much as possible.

Donkervoort was able to shave off even more fat by using sprayed carbon components instead of painting them the old fashioned way, thus contributing to a diet of several kilograms. Thanks to all the efforts that have been made to enable a lightweight construction, the D8 GTO RS weighs as little as 695 kg (1,532 lbs).

At its heart is a 2.5-liter, five-cylinder TFSI engine borrowed from Audi and dialed to 380+ horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet) of torque from 1,750 rpm. The Ingolstadt muscle is channeled to the rear wheels through an old-school five-speed manual transmission to the delight of purists. A limited-slip differential has also been added, while the suspension is independent at both axles and comes with double wishbones.

With so much power wrapped in an extremely lightweight package, it comes as no surprise the D8 GTO RS is insanely fast. It needs only 2.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) and will cover the 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) run in 7.8 seconds.

Price? The Naked Edition will set you back a cool €182,000 (about $218,000), before taxes.

Source: Donkervoort