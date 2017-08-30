Volkswagen R – once a strong division with several proposals in different segments, is now focused on offering factory sports body kits for standard vehicles. Of course, there’s also the Golf R, but that’s nearly everything. However, this is about to change drastically, if we are to believe a recent report.

An unnamed source, apparently close to the German company, has told Car and Driver the R division is aimed to increase its operations significantly. Going after Mercedes-AMG and BMW M, the publication believes this move will result in some full-fledged R models with more than just sporty bumpers and bigger wheels.

Expect to see a new and even more extreme Golf R, while the brand’s latest addition to the SUV lineup, the T-Roc, is also a very possible candidate for the R badge. The Tiguan and the forthcoming new Touareg might also get high-performance variants, and, according to the report, the Arteon R will become Volkswagen’s flagship R model.

All of them, except for the Touareg, will receive four-cylinder turbo engines. There’s a chance the Arteon R might also get a downsized V6, but that’s still a speculation. Previous reports have suggested the Tiguan R could be powered by Audi’s 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbo motor but, again, we will have to wait at least a couple of months to know more facts.







As for the T-Roc R, VW’s chairman Herbert Diess has already asked engineers of the company to build a development prototype. Most likely, we will see it testing on public roads very soon.

Volkswagen R’s only model on the market today is the Golf R, which has a 2.0-liter turbo with 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) in its European specification. In the United States, power is reduced by 10 hp.

Source: Car and Driver