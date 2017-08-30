The forthcoming Frankfurt Motor Show just got a whole lot more interesting as Kia has announced it will attend the event with a swanky new concept that doesn’t have a name yet. It is going to be more than just for show as the vehicle will act as a preview for the styling direction the third-gen cee’d compact model will take when it will come out in 2018, first as a five-door hatchback.

Styled at Kia’s European design center located just a few hundred meters away from it will be unveiled, the concept heralds a new body style for the brand. It’s an “extended hot hatch” aiming to retain the sporty appearance of the three-door pro cee’d coupe, but with some extra practicality thanks to rear doors and a bigger trunk.

Much like Hyundai has decided to spice up the i30 range by adding a fastback body style, it appears Kia will be doing the same with the cee’d sister model. The approach will be different as the concept likely provides a glimpse into the future of a potential shooting brake, if you’ll allow us to say that considering the showcar has rear doors whereas a true shooting brake that lives up to its name has doors only at the front.

The “GT” badging, pronounced wheel arches, and lowered suspension are all signs Kia has some sporty ambitions, which hopefully will materialize into a production model. Look closer and you will notice the concept car doesn’t seem to have B-pillars and has been fitted with door handles that sit flush with the body. The absence of conventional side mirrors corroborated with very short overhangs and full-width taillights further contribute to the car’s sleek design.

All will be revealed on September 12 when the yet unnamed concept will debut at IAA.

Source: Kia