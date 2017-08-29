It's everything we love about Mini, but with less sound.

Mini says its new Electric Concept is designed for urban areas, where short driving distances and congested streets are ideal for a small car with batteries instead of a fuel tank. Of course, such vehicles already exist, but Mini promises this foray into the electric realm will bring “the iconic design, city-dwelling heritage, and customary go-kart feeling” into the modern motoring era.

 

From the outside, there’s absolutely no mistaking this car for anything other than a proper three-door Mini. It borrows the color scheme we saw on the Mini E some time ago, contrasting the silver finish with yellow trim. Up front, the closed-off grille and simulated air intakes remind us this car doesn’t have an engine too cool, but the aerodynamic tweaks are also said to increase operating range.

Since there are no exhaust outlets, the Mini Electric Concept also gets a tweaked rear clip with a rear diffuser that has a smooth, efficient look while maintaining the car’s chunky proportions. The look is enhanced by bolt-on side panels, all of which Mini says are made of fiberglass in order to keep weight gain under control. And we’ll admit to liking the British tail light treatment, with each half representing the Union Jack.

 

What we don’t like are the Electric Concept’s 19-inch wheels, which Mini says incorporate 3D-printed aerodynamic inlays. They may feature cutting-edge manufacturing technology, but they’re still four-spoke wheels, which are the automotive equivalent to neon orange sunglasses – or perhaps in this case neon yellow sunglasses – purchased from a street vendor.

As for performance, that remains to be seen. We’ve known for some time that Mini plans to have an all-electric offering for 2019, and the Electric Concept is certainly a preview of what’s to come. For the time being, however, the automaker is mum on even the smallest detail about power, range, weight, or other performance benchmarks.

We expect to have additional details when the Mini Electric Concept makes its official debut in a few weeks at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Source: Mini

