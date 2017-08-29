To this day, the Citroen 2CV remains one of the most iconic vehicles in French motoring history. First introduced in 1948, the 2CV was produced for forty years in France until it was discontinued in 1988, and sold well over 3.8 million units before leaving the production line entirely in 1990. Now, the iconic classic will live on forever as a piece of art – not that it wasn't already.

Created by cabinetmaker Michel Robillard, this full-sized, fully wood Citroen 2CV sculpture took six years to complete, and comes finished using several different types of wood, including pear, apple, and walnut. If features an accurate interior, doors, a hood – but unfortunately lacks a wooden engine. The sculpture made its debut in the marque's digital Hall of Fame, the virtual Citroen Origins museum this past week, where it was made available for 360-degree virtual viewing, together with nostalgic accordion music.

The wooden theming continued throughout Citroen’s many French-language social media accounts, specifically Citroen France, which displayed a number of messages carved in wood blocks, and even a wooden profile pictured from August 21s to 25th. The wooden social media features were created by renowned carpenter Pascal Arlot.





All of the phrases and social media detailing surrounded the completion of the wooden 2CV by Robillard, and the storied success of the 2CV – it even included a few sculpted emojis for good measure. The campaign was imagined in part by Traction, a new digital marketing agency within Havas’ award-winning network of global advertising agencies, together with the French automaker.







Source: Citroen



