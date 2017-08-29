Mercedes-Benz is weeks away from debuting its Project One hypercar at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and the company is starting a teaser campaign for the much-anticipated vehicle starring Lewis Hamilton and some of AMG’s greatest creations. A brief, new clip has Hamilton checking out the famous 300 SEL 6.8 Red Pig before walking away to see the performance brand’s future.

The 300 SEL 6.8 put AMG on the map as a company able to build amazing performance machines. The sedan looked way too big to race, but it proved itself at the 1971 Spa 24 Hours by securing a class win and second place overall.

The Red Pig stemmed from an owner’s desire to take the 300 SEL 6.3 racing. AMG undertook the challenge by punching out the standard 6.3-liter V8 to a massive 6.8 liters. The extra displacement helped push the output to 428 horsepower (315 kilowatts) from 247 hp (184 kW) in stock trim. A wider track and flared fenders with meaty rubber allowed the four-door to put down the extra power. To deal with the sedan’s large weight, AMG fitted aluminum doors.







Unfortunately, the original Red Pig has been lost after an aircraft company cut it up for testing landing gear. In 2006, AMG built an exact replica. This is likely the one that Hamilton checks out in this brief clip.







While the Project One doesn’t appear in this clip, we already know some details about the hypercar. It’s essentially a road-going Le Mans prototype with a Formula One engine. The 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 would feature multiple electric motors, including one for the compressor. In total, the powertrain could be good for around 1,020 hp (761 kW).

Source: Mercedes-AMG via YouTube