These GM employees are clearly having a very tough day, testing a fleet of facelifted 2019 Chevrolet Malibus in the glorious scenery of southern Spain. The twisting roads and mountains passes provide a challenging exercise for the cars and a breathtaking view for passengers, but it’s not exactly off the beaten path for spy photographers.

The midsize sedans are still wearing quite a bit of camouflage front and rear, suggesting some moderate changes are in store for this mid-cycle refresh. We can make out a redesigned front fascia with changes to the headlights and daytime running lamps, and possibly a new lower grille. Updates out back are harder to identify; it appears the tail lights will carry over, though the lower rear bumper might receive some new trim.

It’s unlikely Chevrolet will take any radical steps with interior changes or in the powertrain department, though there is talk that the automaker might offer the 1.6-liter turbocharged diesel currently available in the much smaller Chevy Cruze. As it stands, the current Malibu offers a pair of turbocharged four-pots in 1.5 and 2.0-liter trim, making either 160 or 250 horsepower. The nine-speed automatic should carry over, as well as the Malibu hybrid model.

Like pretty much every other automaker, Chevrolet sedan sales are taking a hefty nosedive as buyers continually turn to crossovers as the new family vehicle of choice. The current Mailbu is only a couple years old, having hit the market in 2015 as a 2016 model, but Malibu sales are down a whopping 28 percent through July of this year. It could be worse – the larger Impala is down 44 percent compared to last year, while the Chevy Equinox crossover is up almost 10 percent.

Source: Automedia