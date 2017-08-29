In honor of 50 years of historic grand prix and Formula One racing, McLaren together with Specialized have introduced a street bike that would look right at home in any road race. Dubbed the S-Works McLaren Roubaix, the bike is one of a handful of collaborations between the two brands, following the special edition Venge, the S-Works Tarmac, and the new Venge ViAS.

The Roubaix is finished in a custom Heritage Orange finish to honor McLaren’s race cars and modern road-going vehicles, and uses McLaren’s own data logging software in development of the Rolling Efficiency Simulator, a piece of software used in part to design the bike.

The body is made of Specialized’s own FACT 11r carbon, with 12x100 and 12x142 thru-axles and rear, hydraulic cat mount disc brakes, and S-Works carbon fiber crankset. If all that bike jargon sounds a bit too technical, just imagine the Roubaix's body is similar to 720S' carbon fiber build.

Apart from the custom orange finish, the McLaren Roubaix also comes fitted with custom leather bar tape with Heritage Orange stitching to match the body, a silver polished head badge with matching hubs, and Roval CLX 32 hoop wheels, which are said to mimic the silver wheels found on McLaren race cars.

The bike comes paired to a Shimano Dura Ace Di2 drivetrain, with upgraded CeramicSpeed bearings in the hubs and bottom bracket. Again, just imagine that this type of technology is up to par with McLaren’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Naturally, all this Specialized performance won’t come cheap. The McLaren Roubaix will set buyers back a whopping $11,500, a slight increase over the standard S-Works Roubaix starting price of $10,000.

