Chevrolet’s longstanding, long-successful RS (or Rally Sport) badge is finally making its way onto an SUV with the arrival of the new Equinox RS. The sporty Equinox trim, only available to buyers in China, will bow at the upcoming Chengdu Motor Show, and marks the brand’s second introduction of the RS trim in the market, following the Camaro RS earlier in the year.

The new Chevy Equinox first made its debut last September, before showing up officially in China the following April. Equipped with either a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, or a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, buyers are able to choose between 170 horsepower (127 kilowatts) and 252 horsepower (188 kilowatts) respectively.







The RS badge doesn’t add an extra power, sadly, but it does introduce a bit more sporty refinement overall, both inside and out. The sleek appearance package accentuates the SUV’s upscale new design, while a red RS badge, black Chevy logo trim, body-color door panels, a black rear nameplate, black Chevy bowties, and a dark-painted wheels with silver accents finish of the package.

The Equinox RS comes available in three different variations, with red or black body color options. Customers can choose between the two engines mentioned previously, a 1.5-liter turbocharged unit, or a more powerful 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged four-cylinder. Both engine options come paired to GM’s six-speed DSS transmission.

The Equinox RS will be priced between RMB 220,900 and RMB 250,900 (approximately $33,480 and $38,000). Though buyers outside of China won’t be able to take home and Equinox with the sporty RS appearance package, the standard Chevy Equinox starts at $24,475 in the U.S., with the diesel option starting at $31,435.

Source: Chevrolet



