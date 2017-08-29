The limited edition version of the EV comes with Courrèges bag.

The fashion label Courrèges and Citroën are teaming up once again to create a chic take on the E-Mehari, but unlike the 2016 concept, this isn’t a one-off. Fashionistas will need to act fast, though, because Citroën will only build 61 of these black beauties. 

Citroen E-Mehari Styled By Courreges


For the exterior, Courrèges takes a completely different approach from its previous E-Mehari concept (see gallery below). Rather than painting the EV pure white, the new one wears a glossy shade called Vinyl Black. To continue this aesthetic, there’s tinted rear lights and glass, and the model rides on 15-inch wheels with black details. To break up the dark appearance, Courrèges fits shiny badges.

More Citroën E-Mehari News:

Unlike the white concept’s open layout, the production version features a gloss black removable hardtop and side windows. The pieces let owners use this automotive fashion accessory for the whole year, rather than only in warm weather.

Citroen E-Mehari Styled By Courreges

Inside, Courrèges opts for a two-tone mix of black and white. The lighter shade covers the seats and a strip across the dashboard. The darker color decorates the rest of the dash and the door panels. An aluminum badge shows the production number out of the 61 examples. Buyers will also get a matching Courrèges bag.


The E-Mehari uses a 30-kilowatt-hour battery that gives the vehicle a 121-mile (195-kilometer) range in the New European Driving Cycle standard. The electric motor produces 67 horsepower (50 kilowatts) and 122 pound-feet (166 Newton-meters) of torque. People have a good opportunity to see the E-Mehari’s style because the vehicle is rather slow by requiring 7.3 seconds to reach 37 miles per hour (60 kilometers per hour). The top speed is just 68 mph (110 kph). 

The E-Mehari Styled by Courrèges edition will make its public debut during the Paris Design Week at the Galerie Joseph on September 8. It’ll also be on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show, which will open on September 12.

Source: Citroën

Be part of something big