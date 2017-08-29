The world’s largest automaker by sales for the first half of 2017, Renault-Nissan, has announced a new partnership with Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng. The joint-venture will be focused on the development of electric vehicles especially for the market in the People’s Republic.







The new holding, named eGT, will be 50 percent owned by Dongfeng, while Renault and Nissan will each control a 25-percent stake. The joint-venture’s first mission will be to develop a budget pure electric vehicle, based on the alliance’s A-segment SUV architecture, and to launch it on the Chinese market in 2019. It will “draw on the global leadership on EV technologies and cost-effective car design experience from the alliance,” but will be designed to meet the requirements of Chinese customers.

“The establishment of the new joint-venture with Dongfeng confirms our common commitment to develop competitive electric vehicles for the Chinese market,” Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive officer of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, commented on the new deal. “We are confident to meet the expectations of the Chinese customers and to strengthen our global electric vehicle leadership position.”







The eGT will be based in the City of Shiyan, Hubei Province in central China, while the forthcoming electric vehicle will be produced at Dongfeng’s Shiyan plant which has a production capacity of 120,000 cars per year.

Renault-Nissan is by far not the first global manufacturer to set up an EV joint-venture with a Chinese automaker. Daimler and BMW have deals with their local partners, BAIC and BYD respectively, while Volkswagen is collaborating with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group to produce electric cars. Ford was the latest to join the party by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Anhui Zotye Automobile Co., Ltd., a major manufacturer of zero-emission cars in the country.

Note: Renault Kwid (concept and production model) pictured.

Source: Renault-Nissan via Automotive News