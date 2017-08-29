New spy shots reveal that Suzuki has another updated model on the way. In addition to the refreshed Vitara and new Jimny, the photos reveal that the little Ciaz sedan has some styling updates on the way.

These pictures show the compact Ciaz testing in Europe, despite not being available there. Suzuki primarily sells the sedan in Latin American and Asian markets. The vehicle features a revised front end that appears to include a narrower grille than what’s on the current model. The lower fascia is well camouflaged, which hides the tweaks there.

There’s also a new rear bumper, but Suzuki’s concealment hides the exact changes. The current model features niches that the reflectors sit inside of, but these elements don’t seem as prominent on this test mule.

The Ciaz’s powertrain would likely remain the same. At launch, the model came with a 1.4-liter, gas-fueled four-cylinder with 91 horsepower (68 kilowatts) and 96 pound-feet (130 Newton-meters) of torque or a 1.3-liter diesel with 89 hp (66 kW) and 147 lb-ft (200 Nm).

The current Ciaz debuted in 2014 as a replacement for the SX4. It measures 176.8 inches (4490 millimeters) long and rides on a 104.3-inch (2650 mm) wheelbase. The sedan is available with fairly high-end equipment like automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, rearview camera, and leather upholstery.







The Ciaz’s design took inspiration from the Suzuki Authentics concept (above), but the company significantly toned down show car’s stylish look.

If you're looking for a more exciting Suzuki, the company has a new Swift Sport on the way at the Frankfurt Motor Show. It packs a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder with 140 hp (103 kW) and 162 lb-ft (220 Nm), and the hatchback's weight could be below 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms) to make the most of that power.

Source: Automedia