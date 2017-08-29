While Mercedes is putting to good use its autonomous knowhow by enabling the S-Class to drive itself off the assembly line, Ford has found a more delicious way to evaluate its continuously developing self-driving technology. It has joined forces with Domino’s Pizza for a trial run in Ann Arbor, Michigan where randomly selected customers will have the chance to get their pizzas from a Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Research Vehicle packed with sensors and radars.

There will still be someone on the driver’s seat as a safety engineer from the Blue Oval company will control the car and he is going to share the midsize sedan’s cabin with researchers keeping a close eye on everything that’s happening. Should you wish to participate in the trial run, you’ll be able to use a new version of the Domino’s Tracker app to track the delivery car via GPS if you don't have something else better to do...

When the autonomous Fusion will be close to your house, a text message will automatically be sent in order to find out how to obtain the pizza by using a unique code. You'll need it to unlock what is described as being Domino’s Heatwave Compartment, installed on the rear seats.

Speaking about the newly established tie-up, Domino’s president and CEO said the following:

“As delivery experts, we’ve been watching the development of self-driving vehicles with great interest as we believe transportation is undergoing fundamental, dramatic change.”

Sherif Marakby, Ford vice president, Autonomous and Electric Vehicles, also had something to say about the interesting partnership:

“As we increase our understanding of the business opportunity for self-driving vehicles to support the movement of people and goods, we’re pleased to have Domino’s join us in this important part of the development process.”

Bear in mind it won’t be the first autonomous pizza delivery trial run ever as Domino’s Pizza Enterprises used drones and self-driving robots in New Zealand and Australia to deliver the delicious food in 2016. In addition, six-wheeled, self-driving delivery robots developed by Starship Technologies are in charge of delivering Domino’s pizzas in Germany and The Netherlands.

By eliminating the pizza delivery driver, a question arises: Who are we supposed to tip now?

Source: Ford