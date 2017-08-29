Financial Times Global Sales Director joins Motorsport Network

Massive readership growth attracts key sales executives in the UK and US

Global opportunities for brands showcased by Motorsport Network

Miami, FL, (Tuesday, August 29, 2017) – Motorsport Network’s international ad sales and commercial team has been boosted by a number of key recruits including former Financial Times executive Dominic Good.

The network’s range of motorsport and automotive-themed properties, including Motorsport.com, Autosport.com and Motor1.com, have achieved dramatic growth in recent months – attracting more than 172 million page views per month across 28 global editions in 81 countries with 17 different languages.

Combined with network’s traditional and online television network – Motorsport.tv – Motorsport Network has become the world’s largest independent automotive and motorsport-related digital platform, connecting hundreds of millions of people that love motorsport and cars

Good joins Motorsport Network after a 13-year stint with the Financial Times and headlines Motorsport Network’s commercial recruitment drive which also includes:

Adam Waxman, VP Digital Sales and Partnerships (New York)

Adam Mills, Global Commercial Director (London)

Chris Ruppel, Director of Sales (Detroit)

Guido Hakkenberg, International Sales Manager (London)

Matteo Bisicchia, Marketing and Commercial Director France (Paris)

“We have been very fortunate to attract some incredibly experienced talent to the network in recent weeks,” Motorsport Network CEO, Colin Smith said.

“Now that our commercial team is complete, we will begin building new opportunities for clients that go way beyond just a banner ad. We’re showcasing unique programs with branded content, video opportunities and multi-platform solutions including our sites, our apps, our magazines and our television network.”

While at the Financial Times, Good launched the FT's branded content studio – FT Squared – creating campaigns for major global brands.

At the FT, he developed multi-year brand partnerships for a diverse range of clients including Rolex, UBS and Santander, and also launched the “FT Business of F1” networking event at Monaco GP in 2017 and founded the Run to Monaco supercar event for FT readers

“This is an incredible opportunity to join an amazing team at Motorsport Network at an amazing point in its development,” Good said.

“There are very few media brands in the world that have a laser focus on Motorsport and automotive, with such terrific editorial talent that cover so many platforms, so many regions and languages. Our diversity across all motorsports and automotive culture means we are laser targeted at a highly valuable, but hard to reach, audience demographic -those people who love motorsports and have a passion for cars and bikes.

Motorsport Network’s Global F1 Fan Survey from earlier this year also provides us with amazing market intelligence – we know who our audience is, where they are and what they like.”

“From a brand’s perspective our ability to develop content solutions with the focus and expertise of dedicated motorsport editorial assets is very powerful. We can develop solutions that engage with fans and enthusiasts because we are extremely focused, have deep insights to the audience and incredible access.

Vice President of Digital Sales and Partnerships Adam Waxman comes to Motorsport Network after spending the past four years leading digital sales and strategic partnerships for Home Team Sports (HTS), a division of Fox Sports.

While at Home Team Sports, Waxman helped create a new, “white-labeled” video content platform, called HTS Highlights, comprising a collection of sponsor-supported official league highlights, video-on-demand and custom content solutions, which accounted for 60 percent of the group’s revenues. Prior to Home Team Sports, Waxman was at Fox Digital Media for four years and 10 years with ESPN.

Global Commercial Director Adam Mills joins the team from UK group National Brands (talkSPORT, talkSPORT2, talkRADIO, Virgin radio), where he was Group Sales Director.

New Director of Sales Chris Rupel comes to Motorsport Network with more than 20 years of media sales experience. Rupel brings an extensive digital sales background and most recently was the National Automotive Director with Zillow.

International Sales Manager Guido Hakkenberg brings a compelling commercial Formula 1 track record with him, including in-depth experience from both a digital media and team’s perspective.

France-based Marketing and Commercial Director Matteo Bisicchia came from his role as Eurosport’s Head of Sponsorship and previously was L’ÉQUIPE’s Head of Business Development.