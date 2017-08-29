The Mazda CX-3 has undergone a light update for the new model year, which brings a handful of “thoughtful improvements.” The 2018 CX-3 gets an automatic emergency brake support as standard on all models, which applies the brakes in speeds below 19 miles per hour (30 kilometers per hour) preventing rear-end collisions in urban road situations.

The entry-level crossover joins several other Mazda models in offering the company’s G-Vectoring Control system, which gives drivers “more confidence and control behind the wheel” thanks to clever management of the torque delivery to the wheels in conjunction with steering inputs.







Mazda says the most important improvements for the 2018 CX-3 are hidden underneath the skin and can only be felt from behind the wheel. For example, a slightly revised suspension design with new front lower control arms and recalibrated dampers, as well as new engine mounts, provide better chassis dynamics.

On the other hand, improved door seals, thicker rear glass, and sound suppression mats added underneath the floor and dashboard filtrate mechanical noises entering the cabin. Another upgrade that’s invisible to the eye is the improved throttle and transmission responsiveness.

Once you get into the car, depending on the trim level, you will discover a redesigned steering wheel, new full-color head-up display (Grand Touring trim), and adaptive cruise control, high-speed automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and automatic high-beam headlights, all part of the new $1,435 Premium package replacing the I-Activesense.

Priced at $20,110, the 2018 CX-3 comes exclusively equipped with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine producing 146 horsepower (109 kilowatts) and 146 pound-feet (198 Newton-meters) of torque. Power is channeled to the front or all four wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox. All-wheel drive variants start at $21,360 with nationwide deliveries scheduled to begin in September this year. Sales of the model in select regions of the United States have already started.

Source: Mazda