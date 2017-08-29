The 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show is about two weeks away and we already know what Honda will bring to the table at the biennial event. Most eyes are going to be on the Urban EV concept, which is set to receive its world debut at the show to foretell the company’s next step towards electrification for the European market.

The single teaser image doesn’t reveal a great deal, other than a screen illuminated in blue showing the battery’s charge level. Seeing as how the new showcar is being billed “Urban,” it’s pretty much safe to assume it will be a small city car like the Personal-Neo Urban Transport (P-NUT) revealed back in 2009 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.







Also in Frankfurt will be a prototype of the CR-V Hybrid to act as a preview for the latest generation of the crossover wearing a European suit. The model in question was first unveiled earlier this year at Auto Shanghai with a Honda Sport Hybrid Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive system likely derived from the 2017 Accord Hybrid. The latter has a 2.0-liter gasoline engine working together with two electric motors for a combined output of 212 hp (158 kW). Pictured above, the hybridized derivative looked virtually the same as the conventionally powered CR-V, with the exception of a “Hybrid” badge on the left-front fender like the one being teased here. The partially electrified CR-V is expected to hit stateside sooner or later.

The concept and prototype will share the spotlight with the refreshed Euro-spec Jazz supermini, which was introduced a couple of weeks ago. Aside from the subtle styling tweaks, the updated B-segment model has gained a Sport model with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine delivering 128 horsepower. Honda will open the order books in November and will begin deliveries early next year.

Last but not least, the tenth-generation Civic will attend IAA in the hatchback form and equipped with a turbodiesel engine.

Source: Honda