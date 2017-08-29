The 200-horsepower GTI will arrive at the end of the year.

Longer and lower than its predecessor, the sixth-generation VW Polo has been developed from the ground up, though the styling on the outside might tempt you into believing it’s merely a facelift of the old one. Like its cousin SEAT Ibiza from sunny Spain, Wolfsburg’s supermini switches to the MQB platform enabling better packaging to create a more spacious cabin. The wheelbase is now 92 mm longer than before (at 2,548 mm) while the trunk’s capacity has significantly been increased by 71 to 351 liters.

Also check out:

Surely there’s a Polo out there for everyone considering VW will offer 14 body paints, eight dashboard colors, three packages, 12 wheel designs, 11 seat covers, two interior trims, and four trim levels: Trendline, Comfortline, Highline, and the Beats special edition. If you can patiently wait, the sporty GTI will go on sale towards the end of the year with a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine delivering 200 horsepower (147 kilowatts).

For the first time in the Polo’s 40+ years of existence, VW will sell the B-segment model in a natural gas version with a 1.0-liter TGI engine producing 90 hp (66 kW). Diesels are not giving up without a fight, with the supermini bound to be offered with a 1.6-liter TDI rated at either 80 hp (59 kW) or 95 hp (70 kW). On the gasoline side, there’s a tiny three-cylinder 1.0-liter TSI with 115 hp (85 kW) and our pick of the range, the group’s newly developed 1.5-liter TSI with 150 hp (110 kW) and cylinder deactivation system.

2018 VW Polo
2018 VW Polo

The Polo is VW’s first model to take advantage of the second-generation Active Info Display, which is just a fancy way of saying all-digital instrument cluster. Other goodies worth mentioning include full-LED headlights, 300-watt Beats sound system, wireless charging, and the biggest sunroof in its class. It also boasts a plethora of safety and assistance kit inherited from the Golf, along with an optional sporty R-Line appearance package to trick your non-car friends into believing it’s a Polo GTI.

A forbidden fruit in the United States, the all-new VW Polo is already available on order in some European countries. At home in Germany, the cheapest version money can buy costs €12,975.

Source: Volkswagen

Be part of something big