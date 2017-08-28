Suzuki is keeping quite busy these days. Just days after photos of the next-gen Jimny leaked online, spy shots have provided an update on the company’s progress at refreshing the Vitara. The styling tweaks don’t appear extensive, but the crossover should benefit from some tech improvements.







We last spied the refreshed Vitara in February, and the camouflaged front end hasn’t changed much since then. The CUV continues to feature small, circular fog lights and vertical LEDs, just like the current model. The sensor in the lower fascia now has better integration into the body.

Suzuki now camouflages the rear end for this new test mule, unlike the prototypes from earlier in the year. Concealment over the taillights indicates that they receive an upgraded look. The hatchback appears flatter than on the current version of the crossover, but Suzuki might be using panels to hide changes to the design. Tape on the lower portion of the bumper points to a revised fascia, too.







Powertrain changes seem unlikely in addition to these slight styling tweaks. Buyers in Europe can currently get the Vitara with gasoline- or diesel-fueled 1.6-liter four-cylinder engines. A gas-powered 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill is available on the sporty S trim. Depending on the powerplant, customers can get front- or all-wheel drive.

Suzuki’s product plan suggests the refreshed Vitara might not debut for a while. The Frankfurt Motor Show in September will host the debut of the new Swift Sport with a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine. Then the Tokyo Motor Show in late October will likely be the place to premiere the new Jimny. This will move the Vitara’s potential launch to sometime in 2018.

Source: Automedia