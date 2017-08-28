The wonders of an improved motor.

Updates to electric vehicles that don't include a range boost have been known to be quickly dismissed by devout EV fans. But building a better battery or improving a vehicle's aerodynamics takes a lot of engineering dollars. Throwing some changes to exterior styling is an easier and cheaper way to bring out a "new" model while you work on the real update for a year or three down the road. Guess which kind of update we've got in the new 2018 BMW i3? At least the all-new BMW i3s gives us something to talk about as we wonder about what BMW plans next for its i line of vehicles.

Let's start with the 2018 i3, a modest upgrade of the excellent little city EV. Aside from the now-standard full LED headlights and two new paint options (Melbourne Red Metallic and Imperial Blue Metallic), a new exterior design means the i3 will have a "wider and sportier look," BMW says, but the truth is that the 2018 updates don't offer that many changes to the i3 we know and love.

2018 BMW i3 (left) and i3s (right)

2018 BMW i3
2018 BMW i3s

At least the i3s brings with it something new. Again, the width of the car is emphasized by new design elements (e.g., accent strips on the front fascia, gloss black finish on the roofline accent), but the real news here is a sport suspension with a track width that's 40 millimeters wider than the standards i3. The 20-inch allow wheels are also a half-inch wider. For BMW, wide must equate to sportiness, since the i3s also has a new Sport mode and a new high-performance, 184-horsepower (137-kilowatt) motor that offers 199 pound-feet (269 Newton-meters) of torque.

Those are small but important increases over the 170 hp (126 kW) and 184 lb-ft (249 Nm) of torque the 2017 i3 offers. The 0-60 time has dropped slightly to 6.8 seconds, from the 7.0 previously reported. BMW says that the driving dynamics and "enhanced e-Driving abilities" will be noticeable from behind the wheel of the new i3s.

 

BMW TurboCord

2018 BMW i3s

As before, the 2018 i3 models will have a small gas range extender option that increases the all-electric range of around 97 miles (156 kilometers) to around 180 miles (289 kilometers). The new i3 models will have the updated BMW iDrive 6 interface and ConnectedDrive to make navigating to an open parking spot or a charging station easy. BMW's new $500, 20-foot TurboCord is an option, letting you plug into a 120- or 240-volt outlet to charge your i3 at up to 3.6 kW.

Source: BMW

More From BMW:

Be part of something big