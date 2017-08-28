Many dream of owning a supercar one day. Arguably one of the most sought-after supercars is the Bugatti Veyron. With a starting price north of $1M, the odds of owning one are fairly slim. But the folks over at Amalgam got your back – asking a mere $15K for a new Bugatti Veyron Vitesse, albeit at a much smaller scale.

At the beginning of the video, you may believe that you are gazing at an actual Bugatti. Until a human hand creepily comes into the frame, you will then realize this is not a normal Bugatti – rather it’s the scale model of your dreams.

This Amalgam Bugatti 1:8 scale model is not just some model car found in the local hobby shop. “For special customers only,” this Bugatti Veyron Vitesse model is obsessively detailed with exterior and interior lighting, and a working air brake that mimics the actual Veyron.

On the outside, the front is dressed with LED lights and working turn signals that imitate the real supercar. Out back, the illuminated taillights replicate the car’s brake lights, and the Veyron shifting into reverse with white backup lights.

In the cabin, things get even more insane. All switchgear is appropriately illuminated – including all the “buttons” on the center console and door panels, the analog clock, and gauge cluster. To make it even more realistic, the model includes overhead, and footwell lighting. Upon closing the scaled-down Bugatti’s doors, the interior lighting gracefully fades off much like $1M supercar itself.

This Bugatti Veyron Vitesse can be in your garage – or on your shelf – for “only” $15K. To help justify the price, each model is made with premium materials, such as carbon fiber, stainless steel, and finished off in original manufacturer's specified paints. Each scale model also typically takes over 300 hours to build, and undergoes 3,000 hours of development.

Although this may be the cheapest way into a “Bugatti,” let's not forget there’s a vast amount of actual cars you can buy for the same price. Amalgam offers a more frugal option, however, without all the fancy moving parts and lights for just a smidge over $9K.

Check out the video display of this outrageous toy at the top of this article.

Source: Amalgam via YouTube