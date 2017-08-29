More power, 15 percent more cargo room, and introduction of tungsten-carbide brake coatings.

 

 


Though we saw it early in a series of leaked photos, it’s only today that the 2019 Porsche Cayenne makes its official debut in Germany. All-new, the third generation of Porsche’s SUV has a new look, a roomier interior, and a lower curb weight.

Visually, the new Cayenne takes a big step forward, with a very sleek design headlined by a more horizontal look to the front grille and the taillights. It is instantly recognizable as a Cayenne, with big swept-back headlights, a straked hood hinting at the powerful engines underneath, and a roof spoiler above the sloped rear window. The new full-width taillights closely ape the look of the rear lighting graphics on the 911 and Panamera.

The 2019 Cayenne has the same 114-inch wheelbase as its predecessor, but overall length is up 3 inches to a total of 194. The enlarged exterior dimensions permit more interior room; cargo space is up 15 percent, to 27.2 cubic feet with the rear seat raised.

Despite that growth, the Cayenne sheds up to 143 pounds versus its predecessor. All the exterior body panels are made from aluminum, along with the floor pan and “virtually all of the chassis components.” There’s even a lithium-polymer starter battery, which itself saves 22 pounds.

2019 Porsche Cayenne
2019 Porsche Cayenne

The 2019 SUV launches in base Cayenne and Cayenne S models. The former has a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 good for 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque – that’s 40 hp more than last year’s entry Cayenne – while the S uses a biturbocharged 2.9-liter V6 with 440 hp (up by 20 hp from last year’s S model) and 406 lb-ft. An upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is all-wheel drive. Over the coming months and years, expect Porsche to roll out additional engine choices, likely including hybrid, Turbo, and GTS variants.

For the first time, the 2019 Porsche Cayenne has staggered tire sizes, which the company claims hints at the fact that it “is designed to be the sports car in its segment.” Wheel sizes will range from 19 to 21 inches in diameter. Rear-wheel steering is now available as an option, too.

As ever, Porsche Active Suspension Management (adaptive damping) is on the options list for the Cayenne and standard on the S. Porsche’s air suspension now has three air chambers for a “finer degree of specific calibration.” And the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Controls are now controlled by a 48-volt electrical system for faster responses; the old PDCC used hydraulic actuation.

Read also:

Perhaps the most interesting new option is called Porsche Surface Coated Brake. Available only on models with 20- or 21-inch wheels, it uses a special tungsten-carbide coating on the steel brake rotors. Porsche says that improves the brakes’ friction coefficient but reduces brake dusting. Carbon-ceramic brakes remain the highest-performance option.

Inside, the instrument cluster retains its traditional analog tachometer, with a pair of 7-inch color displays at either side to provide more driver information. Front-and-center on the dashboard is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system like that in the Panamera. A simplified center console now has a black finish with touch-capacitive controls, a cleaner look than the outgoing SUV’s TV button-intensive console.

When the 2019 Porsche Cayenne hits U.S. showrooms in the middle of next year, pricing (before destination and options) will start at $65,700 for the regular Cayenne and $82,900 for the S. Those represent increases of just over $5,000 each.

Stay tuned to Motor1.com for more on the new Cayenne, and be sure to check the new model out in detail in the gallery below.

Source: Porsche

