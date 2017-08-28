Borgward’s revival came in 2015 with the introduction of the BX7, following a 54-year hiatus. In just a little over a year, the automaker has sold more than 44,000 units of the SUV, thanks in part to help from China’s Foton, which holds a large chunk of ownership. Now Borgward is prepping another debut, this time at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show – but don't expect it to be another SUV.

In July, the first vague teaser previewed what looked to be a low-slung sports car. The image depicted pronounced wheel arches and a curvaceous hood, though it didn’t give much away in terms of overall design. The second teaser is even more mysterious, showing off what looks to be the rear three-quarter angle of the car, with portions of the C-pillar, rear wheels, and taillights visible.







By the looks of the two teasers, the concept promises to be dramatic in nature. Rumors suggest that it could be a modern interpretation of the Isabella that was sold by Borgward between 1954 and 1961 before the company went bankrupt. The Isabella remains the most successful vehicle in the company’s history, with more than 200,000 examples produced between 1954 and 1962.

The Borgward concept is expected to make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany this September. If produced, the sports car would likely be built at the company’s new Bremen factory, which is set to open its doors in 2018, and come with an annual production capacity of 50,000 units.

For now, the BX7 and the smaller new BX5 will continue to be built in China. The company hopes to have as many as 200 dealerships in the region by the end of 2017.

Source: Borgward