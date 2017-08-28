"Leather" and "carbon" are the key words for this Bulgarian joint effort.
Sin Cars and Vilner got together to tweak the latest version of the R1 supercar, which had its global debut earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show. With an exterior design mimicking pretty much a spaceship, the R1 550 was in need of an equally impressive interior, which it received thanks to an abundance of leather and carbon fiber applied all over the cabin.
The entire interior customization project took less than two months to complete and Vilner had to start from scratch as it received the R1 in its basic form – covered in naked carbon fiber without any sort of trim pieces or other add-ons. The lightweight material is being used just about everywhere inside, including for the center tunnel, dashboard, door panels, and even for the ceiling. Not only that, but the body-hugging seats are from carbon fiber as well.
By combining two-tone leather and Alcantara with the standard bare carbon surfaces, Vilner and Sin Cars are saying the cabin’s quality is now on a par with that of a Pagani, be it a Zonda or a Huayra. The Bulgarian flag above the digital dash is a nice touch, as are the “Sin Cars” engravings on the bolts and the gated shifter for the six-speed manual.
That gearbox has to handle 550 horsepower and 650 Newton-meters (479 pound-feet) of torque coming from a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V8 engine. It channels the Corvette LS7 power to the rear wheels in a supercar that weighs as little as 1,250 kilograms (2,755 pounds) thanks to its low-fat diet high on carbon fiber.
If you’re curious to find out how quick it is, Sin Cars says it will do 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in three and a half seconds before topping out at 186 mph (300 kph).
Price? That’d be €179,900 (about $215,000) before taxes for what is Bulgaria’s first-ever supercar.
Source: Vilner