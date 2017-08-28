Cadillac has introduced its first-ever hybrid model on the Chinese market. The XT5 equipped with a mild hybrid system has made its official debut at the Chengdu Motor Show and will go on sale in the country right after the show.

Effectively replacing the XT5 28T variant, the hybrid XT5 28E will be offered in two trim levels, the Platinum and Advanced, both featuring identical powertrain and an all-wheel drive system. Prices remain unchanged compared to the non-hybrid predecessor.







Cadillac promises the mild hybrid system not only provides a better fuel economy, but also improves “driving agility and ride comfort specifically in four driving conditions: start/stop events, acceleration, cruising and braking.” The system is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, calibrated especially for urban road conditions. The combination of the hybrid powerplant and the auto transmission ensures the fuel consumption is reduced “dramatically” to 29.77 miles per gallon (7.9 liters/100 kilometers).

The electric motor of the system, the manufacturer explains, provides support when the car is accelerating and also recovers excess power when the vehicle cruises at constant speeds, as well as braking energy at deceleration.

On board, the XT5 hybrid also gets the tenth generation OnStar system with 22 intelligent services and five years of subscription for the basic package, which includes Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Automatic Crash Response, Remote Vehicle Data Update, and Remote Vehicle Control.

Also, as a part of the standard equipment, customers receive the latest generation of Cadillac's infotainment system with monitoring of the mild hybrid system, infotainment applications such as NetEase Cloud Music and Kaola FM, and other cloud-based apps.

Source: Cadillac