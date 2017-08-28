China-based Chery is embarking upon an extensive 5,300-mile trip from its headquarters in Wuhu, Anhui Province to Germany in order to attend the forthcoming 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. It’s the venue where it will have on display a brand new compact SUV in pre-production form, one that will have global status as it’s going to be sold all over the world to people who will appreciate its “distinctive design.”

It looks quite promising in these two new teasers released today, but most cars seem very attractive in design sketches. The images are showing what you’re used to seeing by now, such as oversized wheels, no door handles, and prominent character lines. The real deal is unlikely to match the pizzazz of these depictions, but even so it should prove to be an interesting choice for people in the market for something different in the hugely competitive compact SUV segment.

Chery mentions the yet unnamed model will herald a new vision of the company’s “Life In Motion” design philosophy and at the same time it will pave the way for a whole family of models scheduled to be launched in Europe in the next few years. Very few details have been disclosed about the SUV, but the Chinese automaker says it will boast full-LED headlights and electrified powertrains.

Targeting “young, urban, forward-thinking customers who choose sophisticated, high quality products,” the compact high-riding vehicle will celebrate its world debut on September 12 at IAA. You will have to patiently wait to buy the SUV as Chery mentions sales of passenger cars in Europe won’t begin until several years from now.

Aside from introducing a lineup of models in Europe under a different name, the company is also prepping new design and R&D facilities on the old continent to support its efforts of becoming a truly global player.

Source: Chery