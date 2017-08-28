More than 682,000 units delivered in less than five years.

In less than five years since its launch in the end of 2012, the current generation SEAT Leon has become the best-selling compact model in the history of the Spanish brand. With 682,567 deliveries to date, the third Leon has shattered all the sales records set by the two predecessors.

“The third generation Leon has signaled a turning point for SEAT and is one of the company’s main drivers for change,” SEAT Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Wayne Griffiths commented. “It is our top-selling model and has enabled us to take a great leap, in our fleet business as well, thanks to the successful estate version we added to the range for the first time in this generation.”

More Leon news:


Speaking of the estate, it currently accounts for more than 30 percent of the total Leon sales. Thankto this body style, the fleet sales of the manufacturer have increased by more than 90 percent in the last couple of years. The current Leon was also the first to receive a three-door version and a rugged X-Perience variant when it debuted in 2012. Part of the brand’s biggest model offensive in history, the Leon received a facelift in January this year, bringing new technologies and a fresh design. The Cupra version becаme SEAT’s most powerful model ever.

 

2017 Seat Leon


“The Leon Cupra, the most powerful SEAT in the history of the brand, is an icon that represents the essence of the brand, and it has also helped us reach customers who are seeking an even sportier, more emotional car,” Griffiths also added.

The first generation Leon was launched in 1999 and sold more than 530,000 units until 2005. Walter de’Silva designed the second generation of the model, which made its debut at the 2005 Barcelona Motor Show and sold more than 675,000 examples over eight years of production. Combined, SEAT has delivered 1,893,279 units of the Leon in its three generations.

Source: SEAT

Be part of something big