The Volvo S60 and V60 have been around for quite some time and it won’t be for at least another year or so until the sedan will be renewed, with the wagon likely to follow shortly. The new CMA platform tailored to smaller cars heralded by the upcoming XC40 compact crossover is a bigger priority right now for the Geely-owned company. Meanwhile, the Swedes are proving the two models in their sporty Polestar trim still have plenty of life in them as now the performance car duo is getting a significant upgrade for the 2018MY.

It’s an aerodynamic exterior kit made entirely out of carbon fiber encompassing the following body parts: front splitter, side sills, and a rear spoiler mounted on the trunk lid or onto the roof in the case of the more practical V60. The package not only improves aesthetics, but it also enhances aerodynamic efficiency with a boost in downforce of 30% for both body styles. Consequently, Volvo says handling and performance are better now.

These new goodies for the 2018MY were developed and tested over the course of 2016 when Polestar Cyan Racing was temporarily based at the Nürburgring to take down the record for the fastest four-door street-legal car, which it did, but the record no longer stands. Besides the aero pack, both the updated hot S60 and V60 now come with carbon fiber side mirror caps, a new look for the glossy black Polestar wheels, as well as a fresh body hue called “Bursting Blue Metallic.”

Photos of the interior cabins have not been provided, but Volvo says the Polestar-tweaked S60 and V60 have received blue contrast stitching on the new seat upholstery along with bespoke embroidering to further set the two apart from the regular variants. In total, the performance-oriented models have gone through more than 250 upgrades compared to the standard versions.

The Polestar twins are going to solider on with the four-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged engine delivering 362 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and 347 pound-feet (470 Newton-meters) of torque. The sedan runs to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.7 seconds whereas the slightly heavier V60 Polestar needs an extra tenth of a second. Both will top out at an electronically capped 155 mph (250 kph).

Volvo says it will only make 1,500 individually numbered cars.

Source: Volvo