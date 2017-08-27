If you are not completely happy with the standard colors available for the M3 Sedan, then the numerous special hues available through BMW Individual should do the trick. One of them is this striking Java Green shade offered on a number of models from Bavaria, including (but not limited to) the M4 Coupe, M6 Gran Coupe, and the flagship 7 Series as well.

The look-at-me paint scheme gets its name from unripe coffee beans and makes the compact sporty sedan stand out in a polarizing way. Enhancing the eye-grabbing look are the numerous extra M Performance components, because a standard M3 is obviously too mundane. These are noticeable all over the body, including at the front where there’s a prominent splitter, at the sides on the black skirts carrying “M Performance” lettering, and at the back where the trunk lid now hosts a carbon fiber wing.

We could go on with the features forever as this fully loaded BMW has been specified with the optional M Performance exhaust providing a more menacing soundtrack, along with the Competition Package adding carbon ceramic brakes with gold calipers. Since it has the optional pack, it means power is up from the series 425 to 444 hp delivered to those 20-inch forged alloy wheels with a star-spoke design.

This may very well be one of the most expensive M3s of the F80 generation out there, but BMW will give you the possibility to spend even more by getting the CS version allegedly due in 2018. It will supposedly up the power ante to 460 hp bundled with other extra goodies for what will be a limited-run special edition acting as a last hurrah for the current 3 Series. The G20-gen model is pinned for a late 2018 / early 2019 launch, so don’t expect to see a new M3 until at least 2020.

Photos: BMW Abu Dhabi Motors