From Whitehorse in Canada to Anchorage in Alaska during an adventure that lasted 13 days.
Recipe for a great gallery: take a couple of Mercedes G-Class off roaders, sprinkle some lovely scenery, add three talented photographers, and then mix them all together. Success.
The G-Class W463 series has been around since the early 1990s, with several significant updates in-between, so naturally now it’s on its way to a well-deserved retirement, but not before embarking on a journey through Canada and Alaska. Mercedes teamed up with the photographic collective “German Roamers” to immortalize the legendary G during its long trip from the Yukon territory of Canada all the way to Anchorage in Alaska for a 13-day adventure during which the pair of G-Class models covered more than 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles).
Unsurprisingly, the two Gs manufactured in Graz, Austria by Magna Steyr managed to tackle rivers and difficult terrains with ease, proving once again the vehicle’s unmatched off-road capabilities.
The three “German Roamers” photographers Johannes Höhn, Lennart Pagel, and Hannes Becker were joined by professional filmmaker Mathias von Gostomski who was also part of the expedition representing a joint effort between Mercedes and American outdoor product company The North Face. The results of his work can be seen in the equally impressive video attached below.
38 years and 300,000 vehicles later, the G-Class will receive a new generation in 2018, one that will stay true to its roots by keeping the boxy shape. It’s going to be 10 centimeters (4 inches) wider than the one pictured here to free up more space inside the cabin. Three locking differentials, low-range gearing, and the body-on-frame configuration will be part of the package, as will be a newly developed independent front suspension.
As to whether there will be ludicrous versions such as the G650 Landaulet, it’s too early to tell. We certainly wouldn’t mind seeing some hardcore editions in the same vein as the G500 4x42 and the insane G63 6x6…
Source: Mercedes-Benz