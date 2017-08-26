The V-Class is now more successful than ever.

Mercedes’ model assault at the Frankfurt Motor Show will also include a pair of V-Class models to build upon the increasingly success of the MPV. During the first six months of 2017, approximately 29,000 units have been delivered, which is up by a significant 24% compared to the first half of last year when the company managed to move 23,300 luxury minivans. The driving forces behind the model’s popularity were Germany and China, its two largest markets.

Also check out:

Pictured above, the V-Class Limited Edition joins the family temporarily as only 1,500 examples will ever be made and these will be based not just on the V-Class, but also on the Marco Polo and Marco Polo Horizon. You’ll be able to set them apart from the regular model thanks to a striking body shade dubbed “designo hyacinth red metallic” borrowed from models such as the C-Class and E-Class.

For this new application, the eye-grabbing hue is being combined with a number of black accents as part of the standard Night Package, which will be launched as optional equipment for the V-Class next month. It encompasses high-sheen black 18-inch wheels, black louvers and chrome inserts for the radiator grille, as well as black side mirror caps, and tinted rear windows. Mercedes will also throw in a black waistline trim strip, but only if you go for the Avantgarde and Exclusive trims.

Should you want to spice things up even further, Mercedes will be more than happy to sell you the V-Class Limited Edition in an AMG Line flavor.

Mercedes V-Class Rise Edition
Mercedes V-Class Rise Edition

As for the V-Class Rise Edition, it attempt to lure in buyers by providing great value for money. The model begins from €34,990 in Germany and can be had with either a standard or a long wheelbase, with enough space inside the cabin for five to eight people. Power will exclusively be provided by a diesel, with 136 hp (100 kW) or a punchier 163 hp (120 kW) delivered to the 16- or 17-inch wheels through a standard six-speed manual or optional seven-speed automatic.

Already available on order in its domestic market, the V-Class Rise Edition gets Crosswind Assist as standard and you can also add lane keeping assist together with other safety systems.

As most of you know by now, IAA will be the venue where Mercedes will bring some pretty interesting cars, such as the facelifts for the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, though we have a feeling most eyes are going to be on the Project One.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

Be part of something big