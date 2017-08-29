Buyers can even get the trucks in a matching color as their farming equipment.

Fall is nearly here, and for many farmers in the United States that means it’s nearly time to start harvesting crops. Ram aims to help the nation’s growers with the new  Harvest Editions of the 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in Quad, Crew, and Mega Cab configurations, plus all cab lengths and powertrains.

2018 Ram Harvest Edtion Pickup


The Harvest Edition models feature extensive chrome trim on the outside, including for the mesh grille, bumpers, and door handles. A set of black side steps allows for easier access into the cab, and there’s a fold-out step in the bumper for easier access to cargo. A spray-in bedliner protects the metal in there. Plus, there are skid plates, tow hooks, mud flaps, and tires for working on- and off-road so that they can handle pastures or other rough terrain. The 1500 features a one-inch suspension lift and 17-inch chrome wheels. Meanwhile, the Heavy Duty variants have a cargo-view camera and 18-inch chrome wheels.

Inside, the trucks come with an 8.4-inch infotainment system with navigation, 4G Wi-fi, Apple Carplay, and Android Auto. They also have rubber floor mats for catching mud, and heated seats for keeping warm.

Farmers can even order the truck so that it matches their farm equipment because Ram adds two new colors to the lineup: Case IH Red and New Holland Blue. Both shades match the looks of the respective agricultural equipment brands.

“The Ram Harvest Edition marks the first time that Ram dealers will be able to stock trucks that exactly match the colors of two of the most popular lines of farm equipment in the nation,” said Mike Manley, boss of Jeep and Ram at FCA Global. “Farmers have been asking for these colors, and Ram is proud to be the first in the industry to be able to offer them.”

The 1500 Harvest Edition will start at $41,305 after the $1,395 destination charge, and the Heavy Duty will be $47,630. Customers will be able to order them soon.

Source: Ram

