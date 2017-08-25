The Acura NSX remains one of the sleekest, most advanced supercars on the market today. Power by a 3.5-liter hybrid V6, the NSX is good for 573 horsepower (427 kilowatts), a 0-60 mile per hour (96 kilometers per hour) sprint of around 3.1 seconds, and a top speed of around 191 mph (307 kmh). But none of that straight-line performance would be possible without its intensive aerodynamic design.

The look was penned by Michelle Christensen, Acura’s first female exterior designer, and Chief Engineer Ted Klaus, but the task of aerodynamic properties were left up to expert Thomas Ramsey. Together with his team, Ramsey put the NSX through rigorous wind-tunnel testing, employing a concept the Japanese automaker calls

"Total Airflow Management."







Those aerodynamic properties are broken down in detail in this video, put together by Engineering Explained. In it, the presenter uses red smoke and highlighter-colored computational fluid to better visualize airflow while the supercar is out on the track.

With approximately three times as much downforce in the rear, the NSX’s design provides optimal downforce distribution both on the road, and the track. Features like the rear diffuser, rear vents, and optional carbon fiber lip spoiler all aid in downforce, while various design elements on the front fascia allow better cooling to both the engine and the brakes.

Even with all these impressive aerodynamic properties, the NSX could get even more aggressive in the design department. Video shows a mysterious hardcore NSX testing on the Nurburgring, possibly previewing a Type R model. The NSX Type R, if confirmed, would reportedly take cues from the GT3 race car with bigger side intakes and a prominent rear wing, as well as some new powertrain elements. For now, all we can do is bask in the aerodynamic glory of the standard NSX.

Source: Engineering Explained



