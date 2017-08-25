With just a few days remaining leading up to the debut of the new 2018 Porsche Cayenne, first photos of the updated SUV have leaked by way of AutoExpress. The images, which show the new SUV in its entirety, both inside and out, present an updated new design as previewed by the many spy photos and teasers before it.

The front fascia goes without a major redesign, instead opting for a slightly larger center grille flanked by two smaller vents on either side. The side profile is also noticeably sharper, featuring the same sloping roofline previewed by sketches, and some new wheels.

The rear is completely new, and does away with the bulky taillight fitments found on the outgoing model in place of a Panamera-esque single light bar, accented by a more pronounced rear spoiler. The same rectangular exhaust tips carry over in the lower-level trim – we fully expect a quad exhaust setup on the more powerful models.

In the cabin, the center console and infotainment system receive a modest update, including a larger central screen, and what looks to be a more simple layout overall, including a number of new digital readings. The example pictured here is finished in a beige leather with black leather accents.

The new Porsche Cayenne will ride on VW Group’s new MLB Evo platform, and share its underpinnings with the Audi Q7 and upcoming VW Touareg. Both V6 and V8 turbo engine options will be available at launch, while the diesel option will be slightly delayed citing the company’s ongoing Dieselgate-related issues. The new Porsche Cayenne will make its official debut on Tuesday August 29, 2017, 9:00 PM CEST (3:00 PM ET).

Source: AutoExpress



