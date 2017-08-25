Lotus isn’t the only British sports car marque pulling in a profit this year. Aston Martin, thanks in part to the success of the new DB11, has returned to profit and nearly doubled revenue in the second quarter of 2017.

According to the company, pre-tax earning were a cool £15.2 million ($19.5 million), compared to the £52.6 million ($67.8) loss the company was experiencing just a year earlier. This is the third consecutive quarter that Aston Martin has reported a profit, with a revenue increase of 94 percent to a whopping £410.4 million ($528.9 million) pounds.

"Aston Martin is accelerating financially with our third successive quarter of pre-tax profit," said CEO Andy Palmer. "Our improving performance reflects rising demand for our new DB11 model, as well as for special edition vehicles and the ongoing benefits from our Second Century transformation plan."







Throughout the first half of 2017, Aston Martin’s global wholesale volumes rose by 67 percent to 2,349 vehicles. Orders in the U.K., mainland Europe, the Americas, and China remain at the top of the sales spectrum. The average selling price per model, not including special editions, rose 25 percent to £149,000 ($192,000).

The company will continue to build on the success of the DB11 with special models like the Vanquish Zagato Speedster and Shooting Brake, as well as more mainstream models like the upcoming V8 Vantage. The new Vantage will share a striking semblance to Bond's DB10 from Spectre, and likely feature an AMG biturbo V8 with as much as 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts) when it debuts in just a few months.

The lineup will be joined by DBX crossover in 2018, which will be built at Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art Wales production facility. The facility alone will add 750 employees before completion, and also include production of the DB11 sports car.

Source: Aston Martin



