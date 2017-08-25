Alfa Romeo will increase the 2018 Giulia Quadrifoglio’s base price to $75,095 (after $1,595 for destination), which will be $1,500 more than the 2017 model year. To offset the bump in cost, the standard equipment list will now include the 14-speaker Harmon Kardon stereo and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Alfa charges $900 and $500 for these items respectively, so the actual price hike is $100.







Alfa Romeo spokesperson Berj Alexanian confirmed the updated pricing details first reported in a story from Cars Direct. He told Motor1 that "the majority" of 2017 Quadrifoglio buyers were already ordering the upgraded stereo and forward collision warning. The decision to make them standard features “comes down to bringing value to the customers,” Alexanian told Motor1.

The stereo and safety equipment changes will be the only major updates for the 2018 Giulia Quadrifoglio. The new model year examples will arrive at dealers this fall, Alexanian told Motor1.







The Giulia Quadrifoglio features a 2.9-liter biturbo V6 that pumps out 505 horsepower (377 kilowatts). An eight-speed automatic shuffles power to the rear wheels and lets the sedan reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.8 seconds. Buyers can add lots of performance options, too, including Brembo-sourced carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon-fiber shell Sparco seats. A driver assistance package adds convenient features like adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.

Alfa Romeo doesn’t separate Quadrifoglio sales from the Giulia in general. The new sedan is the company’s bestselling product in the United States. The model has moved 4,578 units from January through July and 1,104 of them in the seventh month of the year alone. The Italian four-door wasn’t on sale at this time in 2016 leaving no way to compare year-over-year numbers.

Source: Cars Direct