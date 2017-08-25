Volkswagen details the interior of its mobile home in 40 new images.

Following a sneak preview earlier this month, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has now revealed additional details and pictures of its California XXL. Based on the Crafter, the concept will receive its public debut tomorrow at the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf to show off its countless goodies installed to make those inside feel as if they were right at home. Actually, the numerous creature comforts make it better than some apartments.

Also check out:

As with any camper, the real magic happens inside the spacious cabin where there’s everything from a living and dining area to a wet room with a shower, sink, and toilet. You’ll be able to prepare the food while on the go as the medium-wheelbase Crafter fitted with a taller roof comes nicely equipped with a kitchen that has a sink, gas hob, and a couple of fridges. Whether you’re a parent or a child, there’s plenty of space for everyone to rest as the California XXL has alcoves for two children along with a roomy sleeping area at the back.

The wide opening of the rear window in the sleeping area and the massive panoramic roof create an airy feel and give those inside the opportunity to check out the stars at night. Once the morning arrives, the bed can be easily stowed away in a bespoke compartment located in the middle section to free up room inside.

VW California XXL Concept
VW California XXL Concept

The fully loaded camper has just about everything you would ever want to find in a vehicle, including 220V sockets and AUX, USB ports. There’s even a built-in digital projector and ambient lighting to create a cozy atmosphere while you’re relaxing on the bed, watching a movie. A large grille stowed when not in use in the storage space behind the tailgate can be used for barbecuing.

Hiding within the tailgate are two camping chairs, which come together with a removable table that can be moved outside during the warm days by using an extension module when the sliding door is open  When the temperatures drop during the colder months of the year, auxiliary and underfloor heating will provide the necessary warmth.

Powering the motorhome is a turbodiesel engine producing 177 hp (130 kW) and 410 Nm (302 lb-ft) of torque delivered to a 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. A first for a Crafter-based vehicle, the California XXL has received pneumatic suspension to boost comfort whenever going over bumpy roads thanks to height-adjustable shock absorbers.

VW will have the concept on display at the show in Germany until September 3, with no word yet about turning it into a production model.

Source: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Be part of something big