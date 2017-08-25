In their current iterations, the Citroën C5 and Peugeot 508 sisters haven’t been able to put up a good fight with the Germans, which is why the two midsize sedans are being overhauled for their next iterations. The former carrying the double chevron badge will take after the unusually styled Cxperience concept while the latter featuring the lion logo is going to adopt a sexier fastback shape as demonstrated by numerous spy shots.

As a side note, the aforementioned C5 will go through the same body style transformation, thus making it both more practical and potentially more appealing to the eye as well.

Developed from the ground up, the next-generation Peugeot midsize model is going to look drastically different than the rather underwhelming design of the outgoing model. The Exalt concept (pictured above) from 2014 is probably a good indication of what to expect from the road-going car, and since that one was quite the stunner, there’s a good chance the new model will be pretty – to say the least. The more recent Instinct concept (pictured below) could also give us a clue about the 508’s styling direction.

Due to arrive sometime next year, the massively changed 508 will ride on the PSA Group’s EMP2 platform and is going to benefit from an-all new interior. Recent spy images have shown the switch to the company’s second take on the futuristic i-Cockpit already featured in the 3008 and 5008 duo of SUVs. The revamped layout should be complemented by a bump in quality to make it better live up to the expectations of people shopping in this segment where the Insignia, Mondeo, Passat, and Superb are more popular.

Although a new C5 is in the works, it’s worth pointing out there are slim chances of seeing it on the old continent, so the 508 will have to do without its PSA sibling on Euro land.

Render: OmniAuto.it