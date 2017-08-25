Audiophiles with a soft spot for the four-ring brand rejoice as Audi and Bang & Olufsen have teamed up once again to create a high-fidelity sound system. Developed specifically for the all-new A8 flagship, the Advanced Sound System encompasses no less than 23 loudspeakers featuring extremely light neodymium magnets to keep distortions down low and ensure crystal clear quality. The two companies say that it sounds best when listening to a classic concert or any other type of music that hasn’t been altered with artificial effects.

Audi has managed to cram so many speakers into its fullsize sedan by putting two of them in the A-pillars and another two in the headliner above the rear seats to guarantee that surround sound effect. In total, the fancy Bang & Olfusen has 1,920 watts and is able to provide a high-end 3D aural experience thanks to its digital signal processor.

Once you open the A8’s infotainment system, two tweeters automatically pop out of the instrument panel. These have received Bang & Olufsen’s own Acoustic Lens Technology, which makes sure the sound is distributed in a horizontal 180-degree fan. Each loudspeaker comes with its own amplifier while the algorithm responsible for delivering the 3D sound was developed by Audi in collaboration with Fraunhofer Institute in Erlangen, Germany.

As you can imagine, there are numerous ways to customize the audio system, be it from the MMI system up front or the tablet-like touchscreen display at the back. Those relaxing on the rear seats can even fiddle with the subwoofer volume independently of all other loudspeakers and can select a Movie Set function to get the best out of a film’s sound thanks to a set of special pre-sets.

Last but not least, Audi and Bang & Olufsen have decided it would be a great idea to greet passengers upon opening the doors, which is why the A8’s sound system will play a “hearty audio jingle” every time. Hopefully, owners will be able to turn that off should they want to…

Production of Ingolstadt’s range topper has kicked off already at the Neckarsulm factory and deliveries are slated to begin towards the end fall, initially at home in Germany.

Source: Audi