It’s been a little over 24 hours since we reported on the new Ferrari Portofino, and already there’s a video of the latest Prancing Horse in action. Our friends over at FerrariChat tipped us off to this Instagram post by blazhudnik, who allegedly caught the Portofino on the road in the seaside city of Koper, on the Adriatic coast of Slovenia.

Admittedly, there’s not much to sink our teeth into here. The car is seen with the top down making a few back-and-forth passes, and the videographer opts to get stylish with silent slo-mo cuts just as we’re about to get a good taste of the car’s 3.9-liter biturbo V8. It’s frustrating to say the least, but it's at least a bit of ear candy to accompany the Portofino’s entrance into the Ferrari fold.

To no real surprise, it sounds much like the California T. That’s because it uses the same engine, albeit reworked in the Portofino to make 600 horsepower at a delightfully high-revving 7,500 rpm. According to Ferrari, that’s enough juice to send the four-seater to 60 miles per hour in about 3.5 seconds, with a top speed greater than 199 mph. We aren’t sure if that means the Portofino tops out a 199.5, or if Ferrari was just shy about saying its new grand tourer will go 200 mph.

Though it obviously shares DNA with the outgoing California T, the Portofino rides on an all-new chassis that Ferrari says offers a “significant weight saving” from the previous model. The new design is also said to offer more torsional rigidity, while still providing a properly comfortable grand touring ride.

Now that we’ve had a taste of the Portofino in motion, we’re eager to sample these upgrades for ourselves. As soon as that happens, you’ll be the first to know.

