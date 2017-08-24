On October 1st, Isuzu will debut its latest generation of D-Max Arctic Trucks, the AT35, to the public. Thankfully, the company was willing to share a few key details and photos prior to the launch. Apart from a new design, the AT35 gains new features like bigger wheels, a raised ride height, and some added refinement to the cabin.

Designed to take on the toughest road conditions, the AT35 comes powered by a 1.9-liter turbodiesel engine producing 160 horsepower (120 kilowatts) and 265 pound-feet (360 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can choose between a standard six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic. Black wheels will be fitted standard, while silver wheels can be had at an extra cost.







A massive set of 35-inch tires off-road tires wrap around 17-inch alloy wheels, allowing for 11 inches (290 millimeters) of ground clearance, and an approach angle of 36 degrees. Towing capacity is capped at a hefty 3.5 tons, while payload is limited to one ton. The AT35 tips the scales at 4,651 pounds (2,110 kilograms).

Available exclusively as a double cab (for now), the AT35 comes with a number of new upscale features like keyless entry and push button start, a seven-inch multifunction color touchscreen infotainment system, DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite nervation, and a shark fin antenna.

Arctic Trucks will offer its new AT35 in a variety of colors, including Splash White, Cosmic Black, Obsidian Grey, Venetian Red, Tundra Green, Titanium Silver, and Nautilus Blue. Starting MSRP is listed at £37,995 ($48,640), and the new AT35 will be available at 32 Arctic Trucks dealers around the U.K.

Source: Isuzu



