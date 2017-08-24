After making a name for itself installing extensive modern upgrades to vintage Toyota Land Cruisers and Ford Broncos, Icon is now in the watch business. Jonathan Ward, Icon’s founder and lead designer, is building the Duesey, a limited-edition watch that takes inspiration from the tachometer on vintage Duesenbergs.







Duesey features an unconventional design by showing the hour in an analog display and a wandering minutes display in a wider window below. Ward designed the watch from scratch. He even came up with the bezel and band. A maker in Bienne, Switzerland, will build each one.

The Duesey’s layout might not be to everyone’s taste, but the watch’s craftsmanship is amazing. Much like the firm’s vehicles, Icon uses the best materials available. The 42-millimeter body uses two types of titanium, and the markings on the back, including the production number, come from deep acid etching. The face’s crystal is domed sapphire crystal with an antireflective coating, and a flat sapphire lets the wearer see the movement on the reverse side. Icon’s lizard emblem appears on the crown. Meanwhile, the dial features a polished onyx stone, and the frames around the two windows are polished brass with a titanium-like coating.

The movement features a custom-made oscillating tungsten alloy weight with a mix of rhodium and yellow gold plating.

The watch should be quite comfortable because the strap features alligator leather on the outside with a black calf leather lining. The buckle is sandblasted titanium.







Icon will produce just 50 units of the Duesey, and they’ll cost $11,500. While the price is certainly high, the company is selling them quickly. The firm is taking orders now, and there are just six units left, according to the company’s ordering site.

If you can’t get ahold of a Duesey, don’t worry. According to Icon’s announcement of the watch, Ward has more watches on the way, and they take inspiration from his “favorite transportation design elements from the 1920s-1970s.”

Source: Icon