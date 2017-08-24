EVs save a lot of money of fuel but are hit hard by depreciation.

There’s more expense to owning a car than simply making the monthly payments, and how much you’ll spend varies significantly based on what type of car you drive. A new study from AAA reveals a new car purchased in 2017 will set its owner back an average $8,469 per year annually – that’s $706 per month – though that figure can jump by a big amount if you’ve got certain types of cars.

The study was based on 45 new vehicles from the 2017 model year, and evaluates depreciation costs, maintenance and repair, and fueling costs – but not your payment or insurance. This is the first year the AAA Your Driving Costs report has also included data for electric cars. Specifically, AAA found that electric cars have lower-than-average annual running costs, at $8,439 per year. That’s due in part to extremely low fuel costs, and the reduced servicing costs of an electric powertrain compared to an internal combustion one. But those gains and countered by the fact that EVs tend to have higher-than-average depreciation – an average of $5,704 per year, according to AAA’s data.

“Although electric vehicles can have higher up-front costs, lower fuel and maintenance costs make them a surprisingly affordable choice in the long run,” John Nielsen, AAA managing director of Automotive Engineering and Repair, said in a statement.

As to other categories of vehicles, the study ranked small sedans as the cheapest vehicles to own ($6,354 per year on average), followed by small SUVs ($7,606), hybrid cars ($7,687), and medium sedans ($7,867). The costliest models were, perhaps unsurprisingly, larger vehicles that tend to use more fuel and cost more upfront: large sedans ($9,399 annually), medium-sized SUVs ($9,451), and pickup trucks ($10,054).

Of those categories, AAA says that fuel costs generally cost an average of $1,500 per year, or roughly 10 cents per mile, for most drivers. (And that’s counting the fact that, according to AAA, American drivers waste $2.1 billion filling up with premium fuel when they don’t need to.) Maintenance on new model-year 2017 cars – maintenance, new tires, and other repairs – average $1,186 annually.

Even within AAA’s broad categories, however, there are big differences in the running costs for various vehicles. If you’re interested in keeping those costs to a minimum, be sure to check out our in-depth analyses of the cars with the cheapest and most expensive maintenance costs.

