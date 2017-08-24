Luxury automaker-branded smartphones are nothing new. Porsche, for example, recently designed a Huawei-based smartphone dubbed the Mate 9, and attempted to sell it off for an impressive $1,645 (€1,395). Now Lamborghini is making a triumphant return to the smartphone game with a unique offering all its own.

The company is calling it the Tonino Lamborghini Alpha-One, and like many of its vehicles, it remains far from affordable. The automaker is asking a whopping $2,450 for the Android-based unit. Apart from the obvious Lamborghini branding and questionable leather-wrapped, Renaissance-style design, it comes with all the same standard features you’d expect to find on any modern smartphone.

The standard 5.5-inch WQHD display is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and Android Nougat. The Alpha-One features 4GB of RAM, with 64GB of storage and up to 128GB of expandable storage. A 20-megapixel rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera also come standard, as does a 3,250mAh battery, a dual SIM car support, and a fingerprint scanner.







This is the second phone the automaker has released in recent memory, following the Tauri88 that came two years prior. The new Alpha-One is said to target "successful individuals who seek a luxury product with an authentic character." Successful being the key word.

"Technology is no longer the only key to success for the smartphone market," said Mr. Nam Min-Woo, CEO of DASAN Networks. "In our collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini, we offer high-demanding individuals a product that encompasses the advanced Korea ICT technology with Italian brand philosophy, design and flair."

The new smartphone will be available in 300 Euroset brick-and-mortar stores in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia, before being released at Harrods in London, and others markets like South Korea, UAE, and China shortly thereafter.

Source: Lamborghini



