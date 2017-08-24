It's the only one like it in the world.
Only 1,200 examples of the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 were produced from 1969 to 1973, making the Daytona rare enough on its own. Just five of those cars were lightweight alloy competition examples, designed specifically for dominating the 24 Hours of Daytona. But only one of those cars was commissioned for road use – and now it’s for sale.
The only Ferrari 365 GB4/4 Daytona Berlinetta Alloy by Scaglietti in the world was recently uncovered, and will be crossing the auction block as part of the RM Sotheby’s Ferrari – Leggenda E Passione sale, taking place in September. It remains completely unrestored in its original condition, with matching numbers.
Wearing the chassis number 12653, the Daytona is approximately the 30th car in the number sequence, and wears Scaglietti body number 32, completed in June 1969. Unlike other Daytonas of the time, this example was fitted with Plexiglas headlights and power windows, it also features aluminum coachwork, and comes in a Rosso Chiaro finish over a Nero leather interior.
The car was distributed from the Ferrari factory to the Bologna dealer Motor S.p.A di Carla Allegretti in 1969 following completion, where it was sold that same month to Luciano Conti, founder and publisher of Autosprint magazine. The Ferrari was sold again in 1970 to Guido Maran of Verona, who turned around and sold the car a month later to Carlo Ferruzzi of Revvenna.
The car changed hands multiple times before it was eventually imported by a Japanese dealership, and featured in the January 1972 issue of Car Graphic. The car was then taken into ownership by Makoto Taki, where it remained hidden away for more than 40 years, where it currently resides.
Now it’s heading to auction, as part of the aforementioned RM Sotheby’s Ferrari – Leggenda E Passione sale. The car has driven just 22,611 miles (36,390 kilometers) since new, and is estimated to go for anywhere from $1.65 to $2 million (€1.4 to €1.7 million), even in this condition.
Source: RM Sotheby's