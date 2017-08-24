Briggs Automotive Company, or simply BAC, has handed the keys to a brand new Mono single-seater supercar to its first female customer. The lucky lady is the President of Lebanon’s BEASTS (Beirut Events and Street Shows) and “renowned petrolhead” Rasha Jarmakani.

Jarmakani is no stranger to the supercar world, as she owns a private collection of supercars and motorcycles. The exotic sports car manufacturer explains she’s been a big fan of the Mono for several years with “its singularity of purpose and ability to deliver the ultimate driving experience putting it right at the top of her wish list.”







“I am so happy to be the first female owner of the Mono – a car I’ve loved for too long now,” she explained. “Getting the keys and getting behind the wheel is a total joy and I can’t wait to show off its brilliance everywhere I go. I’m also very much looking forward to BAC’s presence at BEASTS and showing the Beirut community exactly why it’s such a phenomenal machine.”

During this year’s 12-day BEASTS event in Lebanon, BAC will bring a number of Monos and demonstrate their capabilities to members of the community and potential distributors. BEASTS is a Government-backed operation whereby, as Jarmakani explains, “worries are replaced by ideas, where chaos is turned into art and where life is a daily celebration of a land’s rich culture”.

Earlier this year BAC also delivered its first Mono police car, which was handed to the Isle of Man Government. The single-seater, road-legal supercar will be an active member of the police fleet and not only a show car, it was promised.

The Mono was also the fastest car at this year’s Goodwood Festival Speed, leaving behind the equally cool Caterham Seven 620R and the Radical RXC Turbo.

Source: Briggs Automotive Company