During the first six months of this year, Acura has managed to deliver 278 examples of the NSX in the United States, according to statistics from CarSalesBase. This number represents a strong increase over last year’s sales, when a total of 269 units were handed to customers.

Apparently, the NSX is a sales hit across the Atlantic Ocean as well, as Honda has just announced it has sold its full allocation of 100 NSXs in the United Kingdom for only 12 months. The Japanese manufacturer will sell additional 50 examples of the sports car in the country with customers putting order today expected to receive their cars in mid-2018 onwards. Simply said, the waiting time for the car is about 12 months now.







“The NSX represents both the pinnacle of engineering for Honda when it comes to road cars and also continues the heritage of Honda’s original NSX supercar produced between 1990 and 2005, which makes it all the more sought-after,” Dave Hodgetts, managing director at Honda UK, commented. “The confirmation of this fresh allocation to arrive in the UK next year will allow the die-hard fans that haven’t been able to get their hands on the latest NSX to finally get their wish.”

Priced at just under £150,000 (approximately $192,345 at the current exchange rates), the Ohio-produced NSX is available at two Honda dealerships in Britain. First customer deliveries in Europe are expected in autumn this year and the brand has already confirmed the continent will be the leading exporting market for the model.







Honda might spice things up with a even hotter version of the model, as a possible prototype of it was recently caught testing on the Nurburgring in Germany. Rumors suggest the Japanese company might ditch the electric motors and boost the turbos of the 3.5-liter gas unit, seeking lower curb weight and similar power output.

Source: Honda