Skoda originally unveiled the Vision E in April at the Auto Shanghai in China and now the zero-emissions concept is putting on a European suit for its appearance at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month. Some styling changes have been made compared to the first version (pictured below), though these are borderline unnoticeable, at least from the two teaser images that have been released so far.







The lower LED light bar at the front seems to be moving upwards at the corners, while the alloy wheel design is different. Skoda hasn’t released an image showing the rear end, so we don’t know whether the derrière has been subjected to mild updates as well. Inside, the cabin seems to adopt a new trim on the door panels as well as on the top of the dashboard, between the two wide touchscreens. The dash’s pattern at the bottom has been modified as well, but the changes are hard to spot. It is the same story with the center console that looks a tad different.

Not only does the Vision E offer a glimpse into Skoda’s electrified future, but it also a preview of its crossover-coupe intentions thanks to that heavily sloped roofline. The updated concept will carry over the pair of electric motors pushing out a combined 306 horsepower (225 kilowatts) to both front and rear axles for a top speed of 112 mph (180 kph).

Also check out: Skoda Vision E Pickup Concept Only Exists In The Digital Realm

Technical details about the battery pack have not been disclosed, but at least we do know it will last for 310 miles (500 kilometers). Once depleted, the battery can be recharged inductively, thus eliminating the hassle of having to use charging cables.

Skoda will showcase the slightly modified Vision E concept beginning with September 12 at IAA in Germany. Also there will be the Yeti-killing Karoq compact crossover about to receive its auto show debut.

Source: Skoda